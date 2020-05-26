Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Plans Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Grupo Supervielle has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. ValuEngine raised Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

