Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 952,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,259,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

