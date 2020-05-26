Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. 11,825,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,594,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

