Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

