Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,529 shares of company stock worth $34,139,814. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $124.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

