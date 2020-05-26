Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 543,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

