Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,461,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

