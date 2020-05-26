Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.08. 74,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,671. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.67 and a 200 day moving average of $387.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

