Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.03.

Shares of HD traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.65. 2,859,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

