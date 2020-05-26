Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

MRK traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,436,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. The company has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

