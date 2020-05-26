Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 1,987,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $81,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,768,000 after acquiring an additional 856,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hexcel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 538,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.