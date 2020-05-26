Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,365.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,025.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,581 ($33.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit