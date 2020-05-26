Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,365.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,025.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,581 ($33.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

