Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

NYSE HD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $219.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.