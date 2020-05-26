HRS Investment Holdings LLC Sells 65,576 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HRS Investment Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 100.0% of HRS Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HRS Investment Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $87,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.18. 414,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

