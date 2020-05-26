Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.20. Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,780. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inogen has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $821.36 million, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $27,000.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

