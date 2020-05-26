Insider Buying: Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Buys $554,400.00 in Stock

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Md Litchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Manuel Md Litchman bought 90,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.