InterRent REIT (IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 15th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded InterRent REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.