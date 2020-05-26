Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,879.09 ($64.18).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,178 ($68.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,771.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,302.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.04%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, with a total value of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.