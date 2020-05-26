iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.3% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after buying an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after buying an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. 4,964,826 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.