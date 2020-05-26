iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.18. The company had a trading volume of 414,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

