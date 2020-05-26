iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.18. The stock had a trading volume of 414,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

