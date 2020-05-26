iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.75. The stock had a trading volume of 127,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

