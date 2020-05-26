iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 183,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

