iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 183,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

