Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

