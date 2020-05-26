John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

