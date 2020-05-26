Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$63.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit