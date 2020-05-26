Killam Apartment REIT (KMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$63.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

