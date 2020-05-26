Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,355 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 64,960 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

