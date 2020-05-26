Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,215,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

