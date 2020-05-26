Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $97,971,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 351,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,653,736. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit