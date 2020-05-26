Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $97,971,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 351,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,653,736. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

