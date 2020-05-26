L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

LB stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

