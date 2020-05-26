Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. 636,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.