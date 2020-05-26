Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,603,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,675,848. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

