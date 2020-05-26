Lcnb Corp Buys 615 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.44. 119,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

