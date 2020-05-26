Lcnb Corp Has $639,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

