Lcnb Corp Purchases 263 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

