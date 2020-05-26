Lcnb Corp Sells 340 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. 10,014,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,461,308. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.