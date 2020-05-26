Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,914 shares of company stock worth $18,166,118. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 181.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,909,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

