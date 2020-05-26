Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

