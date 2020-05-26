Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.43 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

