Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Maxim Integrated Products has a payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MXIM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,986. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

