Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.5% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.37.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,508. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

