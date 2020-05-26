Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Meredith alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,273.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 5,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $521,322 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDP traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 26,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,060. The company has a market capitalization of $716.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.70. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter. Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.