Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,053 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.67. 2,663,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

