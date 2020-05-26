Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,594,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

