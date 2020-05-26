Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

