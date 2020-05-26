Morgan Stanley Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $163.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

