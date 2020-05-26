MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gabelli started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $75.46 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $492,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

