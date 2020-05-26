National Securities Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Neutral

National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Securities currently has $20.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.92. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,247.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 502,917 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Agilysys by 2,117.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 359,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

