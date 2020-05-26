NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.32.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.