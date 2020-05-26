NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.32.
NTAP stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
